Caylee Cowan Ambassador for Vegan Fashion Week
Caylee Cowan Attends Vegan Fashion Week Oct. 9 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/via Getty Images)
Actress Caylee Cowan is an ambassador for Vegan Fashion Week at the fifth annual event and runway show in L.A.
It is imperative that we make a change in what we put into our bodies and on to them as well, because our actions now are effecting the lives of those who have not yet been born.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caylee Cowan made a bold fashion statement on Monday evening at Vegan Fashion Week at California Market Center in Los Angeles, as she attended a red carpet event and runway show that highlighted Hollywood’s role in the animal rights conversation.
— Caylee Cowan
Vegan Fashion Week is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the event founded by Emmanuelle Rienda. A show increasingly followed by the press and celebrities such as Jay Shetty, Tara Reid and Maggie Baird, and rising Hollywood star Caylee Cowan.
The show featured a collection of elegant western boots made from apple fiber, matched to silhouettes featuring vintage and upcycled pieces.
“I have been Vegan for over ten years and was first introduced to it when my childhood best friend swore off meat after binge watching documentaries that exposed factory farming and the pain and suffering that it inflicts on thousands of animals daily for the benefit of our consumer market,” said Cowan, who is one of the events ambassadors. “I’m honored to be a part of this event tonight to raise awareness as we move towards a more sustainable, ethical, and innovative approach to fashion. It is imperative that we make a change in what we put into our bodies and on to them as well, because our actions now are effecting the lives of those who have not yet been born. For the sake of our children and their children's children, we must leave the world a better place than how we found it. That starts now with realizing the that there is a connection to what we eat and wear and how that is changing out climate. We’ve known for decades, I watched 'Food inc.' and watched a time-lapse of a McDonald’s burger failing to decompose after 24 years, I read ‘The American Way of Eating’…But the amazing thing is now it’s a little more obvious and people are really listening and asking questions.”
The evening drew animal-loving guests including "Never Have I Ever" actress Richa Moorjani, "American Horror Story" actress Jessica Belkin, "American Pie" star Tara Reid, up-and-comer Mychal-Bella Bowman, and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.
Hollywood has been instrumental in getting the fashion industry to change some of its ways, especially to stop using fur.
“In the beginning, you’d say things and get pushback and eye rolls. Then people start to listen, and that’s been amazing to see these major designers change,”
said Maggie Baird, the actress-activist mother of pop stars Billie Eilish and Finneas, who came dressed in a Vegan Tiger coat with a apple skin clutch by Guillaume Larquemain.
The fifth edition of fashion week ended with the Emmy-nominated Mychal-Bella Bowman's spoken words, summing up perfectly the message of the event.
“Vegan Fashion Week goes beyond just a trend," said Bowman. "It's a beacon of transformation, guiding us towards a fashion future where humanity and animals coexist in compassion and harmony. It's an exciting and meaningful journey, reflecting the emphasis we put on our choices and their impact. Representing my generation, I see the power and necessity of this movement. After all, our future is crafted from our actions today. Our choices, the designs we wear, the fashion culture we cultivate, all resonate loudly about the world we desire.”
"This new edition of Vegan Fashion Week, was intended to be more intimate, with a more political message too," said Rienda. "By presenting these three designers, from the Netherlands, France and Los Angeles, we also wanted to show that the movement is now global. And the presence of many celebrities confirms this". Vegan Fashion Week remains an independent event, and still look forward to the support of sponsors and philanthropists.
