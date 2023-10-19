CLIMATE RESILIENCE PEACE CONCERT AT UN COP28 in Dubai

Resonance, A Climate Concert

A Climate Resilience Concert and musical tribute to heal our Blue Planet will take place at the Dubai Opera on December 6, 2023, during the historic UN COP28.

SAN FRANCISICO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titled RESONANCE, the concert will feature multi-Grammy Winner and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej who will lead the world in a musical prayer for Peace and Resonance, joining forces with legendary drummer and co-founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland and the Dubai based, all-women Firdaus Orchestra led by Maestro Monica Woodman. The Climate Concert is hosted by San Francisco based Smithsonian Affiliated Bay Ecotarium committed to Climate Literacy and Ocean Conservation for the last four decades.

“Music has the power to heal and unite us into a collective resolve for greater good,” says Dr. George Jacob, President & CEO of San Francisco’s Smithsonian Affiliated Bay Ecotarium, who is leading the transformation of Aquarium of the Bay into the world’s most comprehensive living climate museum. The biomimetic design of the ecotarium on the embarcadero in San Francisco will engage millions of visitors with awareness leading to informed climate action.

In a world fraught with dissonance from climate crises, many are grappling with excessive flooding, unprecedented fires, extinction of species, global warming, sea-level rise, acidification of the skies, and ocean pollution. These isolated incidents are increasingly intertwined with human avarice and a disregard for symbiotic eco-synthesis.

"All of us are transient guardians of this Blue Marble we call home–join us in chorus in resonance to restore our beautiful planet,” remarks Ricky Kej, who has dedicated his life to bringing awareness to sustainable future and climate resilience through his award-winning music, inspiring generations with incredible compositions of Divine Tides and Shanti Samsara, among other hits.

“Turning dissonance into RESONANCE is the musical mantra that is sacred and sacrosanct to our collective futures,” says Juju Anuradha who will join the performance in singing the ‘Climate Theme Song.’

Lack of climate literacy has been the bane of green democracies and blue economies for decades. Understanding the interconnected web of sustainable development goals, impact of greenhouse gas emissions, fallouts from carbon emissions, and clear awareness of the price of inaction are at the heart of reckoning with climate calamities that are existential to humanity. Recognizing the power of the green and blue lungs of earth–the rainforest and the ocean–is pivotal to the Anthropocene.

Tickets for RESONANCE can be purchased at dubaiopera.com.