GLG Celebrates Expanded Shanghai Office

GLG Shanghai doubles space with new office to accelerate growth in APAC

Shanghai, China; October 19, 2023 – GLG, the world’s insight network, hosted leaders, clients, and Network Members in Shanghai to celebrate the opening of its expanded office in the city’s central Huangpu District. GLG’s new Shanghai location will support the company’s continued growth in China and throughout the APAC region.

The celebration included remarks from Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan and Head of Greater China Virginia Wong, who welcomed guests to the new space for a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a traditional lion dance and a roundtable discussion on current economic trends.

GLG is the world’s insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG’s network of experts is the most diverse, dynamic, and senior membership of its kind, with thousands of new experts recruited every week. GLG has served the world’s leading investors, consultants, and corporate decision makers for 25 years.

“GLG has had a presence in Shanghai for nearly 20 years, and our new office will help us continue building deep relationships with our clients and Network Members in the city,” said Head of Greater China Virginia Wong. “We’re excited to capitalize on our expansion to drive collaboration across our teams and further accelerate GLG’s growth throughout APAC.”

“Our clients in Shanghai rely on both our global scale and our highly specialized local capabilities,” said Head of GLG APAC Rama Adaikalavan. “Expanding our team here will give us a deeper foothold in the region while empowering us to better serve our clients and accelerate our business around the world.”

GLG’s new Shanghai office is located on the 16th floor of the LuOne Office Building, with capacity for more than 150 employees. Alongside Shanghai, GLG’s Greater China business has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen.

About GLG

GLG is the world’s largest insight network. We connect decision makers to the right experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity and have what it takes to get ahead. Our network of experts is the world’s largest source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit GLGinsights.com.