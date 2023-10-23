Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,598 in the last 365 days.

NOWDiagnostics Hires Todd Grice as VP of Sales

Logo of NOWDx, includes blue checkmark and the word NOWDiagnostics

NOWDx Logo

Sales executive Todd Grice stands smiling in front of blurred office background

Todd Grice, VP of Sales

Forward-looking diagnostics company NOWDx adds an experienced sales executive to expand and fulfill its commercial vision.

Todd's proven industry expertise dovetails perfectly with our commercial vision for the future.”
— Rob Weigle, CEO
SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx) announces Todd Grice as the World-wide Vice President of Sales. Todd is a proven executive sales leader with over 30 years of experience in the diagnostics industry. His extensive knowledge bringing products to market in over-the-counter and point-of-care market segments will help drive the commercial strategy to support NOWDx's mission – to change healthcare.

Grice joins NOWDx after serving as Vice President of Sales for OraSure Technologies, Inc., where he led the domestic sales team for the infectious disease and risk assessment business units. Prior to this role, he held multiple leadership and sales positions in laboratory products distribution with Fisher Healthcare, a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"We are thrilled to add Todd to our stellar team," said NOWDx CEO Rob Weigle. "Todd's proven industry expertise dovetails perfectly with our commercial vision for the future."

NOWDx develops and manufactures “Touch to Test” over-the-counter and point of care diagnostic tests that yield results in minutes. Its patented approach allows for virtually any immunological assay to be accurately performed onsite in one step using a tiny amount of capillary blood or in some cases, saliva. It has a dynamic leadership team with deep experience across healthcare, including product development, diagnostics, instrumentation, clinical trials, regulatory and commercialization. NOWDx envisions a world where people have greater access to information concerning their health and well-being and are more comfortable in shaping their desired outcomes. It is committed to changing healthcare by providing accessible, affordable, and accurate testing for all.

Todd Simpson
NOWDiagnostics
cc@nowdx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

NOWDiagnostics Hires Todd Grice as VP of Sales

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more