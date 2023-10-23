NOWDiagnostics Hires Todd Grice as VP of Sales
Forward-looking diagnostics company NOWDx adds an experienced sales executive to expand and fulfill its commercial vision.
Todd's proven industry expertise dovetails perfectly with our commercial vision for the future.”SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx) announces Todd Grice as the World-wide Vice President of Sales. Todd is a proven executive sales leader with over 30 years of experience in the diagnostics industry. His extensive knowledge bringing products to market in over-the-counter and point-of-care market segments will help drive the commercial strategy to support NOWDx's mission – to change healthcare.
— Rob Weigle, CEO
Grice joins NOWDx after serving as Vice President of Sales for OraSure Technologies, Inc., where he led the domestic sales team for the infectious disease and risk assessment business units. Prior to this role, he held multiple leadership and sales positions in laboratory products distribution with Fisher Healthcare, a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific.
"We are thrilled to add Todd to our stellar team," said NOWDx CEO Rob Weigle. "Todd's proven industry expertise dovetails perfectly with our commercial vision for the future."
NOWDx develops and manufactures “Touch to Test” over-the-counter and point of care diagnostic tests that yield results in minutes. Its patented approach allows for virtually any immunological assay to be accurately performed onsite in one step using a tiny amount of capillary blood or in some cases, saliva. It has a dynamic leadership team with deep experience across healthcare, including product development, diagnostics, instrumentation, clinical trials, regulatory and commercialization. NOWDx envisions a world where people have greater access to information concerning their health and well-being and are more comfortable in shaping their desired outcomes. It is committed to changing healthcare by providing accessible, affordable, and accurate testing for all.
