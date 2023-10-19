What it Means to be a Value-Aligned Business with Synthology CEO Cristine Lipscomb.

Synthology Creating the Workforce of the Future Values from Synthology

How Values contribute to attracting the right clients, the right people and act as a compass for organizations.

RENO, NV, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Values were the top priority. Before we raised capital, before we brought on our first team member, before we signed with our first client, we defined who we are, who we want to attract, and how we want to operate in our day-to-day business relationships.” - Cristine Lipscomb, CEO of Synthology.

Values shape how organizations show up in the market in 3 critical ways:

1. Attracting the right people. A recent LinkedIn research revealed that 87% of workers in the US prioritize organizations that share their values. This trend is largely attributed to younger generations who seek a sense of belonging and purpose in their work.

2. Starting meaningful conversations with prospective clients. Values define how to work and set ethical standards for business practices. Clients are more likely to do business with organizations that they trust and respect.

3. Driving business decisions. There is a lot of complexity in navigating hiring decisions, client projects, market opportunities and other leadership decisions, values serve as the backstop for business decisions.

Interested in seeing how an organization’s values are shaping team engagement? Clearly defined values attract candidates, reduce attrition, improve employee engagement, and lead to 12x better business outcomes.

Our online, interactive workshops help your team embed values in the workplace and determine how values are expressed in the employee experience.

Learn more about the Synthology Workshop: https://synthology.co/synthology-services/

About Synthology

Founded in 2022 Synthology is a human-centered and tech-enabled talent strategy consulting firm. We help our clients unlock the human potential within their workforce by providing solutions across the talent spectrum – from Recruiting and Onboarding, Performance and Succession Management, Workforce Planning & Analytics, to Learning and Leadership Development.

Pending B Corp status and Woman-Led Business.

For more information visit synthology.co