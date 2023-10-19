DHEC Funds Programs Aimed at Violence Intervention, Prevention

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 19, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five programs aimed at reducing violent injuries and firearm-related deaths in South Carolina will be awarded federal funding through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Community Violence Intervention and Prevention (CVIP) program.

DHEC selected the five evidence-based programs on a competitive basis following an open application period from July to August 2023. Awardees are required to focus on youth and young adults ages 10-35 in areas of the state experiencing the highest burden of community violence.

Programs awarded funding include:

Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program

Be Strong Families

L.E.A.D. Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence

Prisma Health

Protect Our Stolen Treasures (P.O.S.T.)

MUSC’s Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program will utilize funds to support the implementation of South Carolina’s first and only hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP). The program provides bedside and intensive wrap-around services to non-fatal assault injuries and non-fatal firearm injuries seen in the emergency department who reside in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

Be Strong Families will implement its “Healthy Living Program: Put Down the Guns” program focusing on educating parents and youth on gun violence and prevention as well as “Parent Cafes” that teach parents safe, nonviolent approaches when parenting inside the home in Richland and Darlington counties.

L.E.A.D. Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence will launch the national model of Too Good for Violence (TGFV) in schools within the Union County School District. The TGFV program is a school-based, law enforcement/school resource officer-instructed classroom curriculum that focuses on violence prevention and character education.



Prisma Health’s funding will assist the system in launching universal firearm safety screening, education, counseling and storage device provisions in physician practices throughout the Midlands.

Protect Our Stolen Treasures (P.O.S.T.) plans to expand a street-outreach initiative that employs peace protectors, also referred to as credible messengers, to mediate conflicts, prevent retaliation and de-escalate tensions in communities throughout Horry, Charleston, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, Lexington, Anderson, Berkeley, Pickens, Sumter, Darlington and Orangeburg counties. In addition to employing peace protectors, a peer support team will engage with high-risk individuals within the communities to provide counseling, support and guidance aimed at shifting community norms.

The amount of each award is expected to range up to $40,000 per year for three years, depending on performance, availability of funds and service priorities.

DHEC’s CVIP program was established by a proviso from the South Carolina Legislature in 2022. Grant funds were made available through the CDC’s “Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems” grant.

Quotes about the awards from recipients:

Christa Green, Program Director for the Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program: “We are so grateful for this award, which will support the provision of immediate and long-term wraparound services to victims of community gun violence treated at our MUSC Health – Charleston trauma centers. Supporting victims of violence after injury is critical to interrupting the cycle of violence by improving health outcomes and reducing risk of future victimization. This new source of funding is a promising step toward creating sustainable, evidence-based community violence intervention programming in South Carolina that will directly address this public health crisis.”

Sarita Sashington, Be Strong Families Director of Engagement & Training Capacity: "Be Strong Families is thrilled to be awarded the opportunity to serve South Carolina. We look forward to providing services that positively impact families for years to come."

Linda Rossi, Director of Grant Management at L.E.A.D.: “L.E.A.D. is thrilled to have been awarded a grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. We look forward to expanding our program throughout South Carolina as we bring our tested and proven effective K-12 Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (ATOD) curriculum into schools in the state. Through strategic partnerships with local law enforcement officers, educators and community leaders, L.E.A.D. serves communities on the street and in the classroom by helping to keep schools and communities free from drugs, drug-related crimes, bullying and violence."

Dr. Lindsey Dunkelberger, Prisma Health Trauma Surgeon: “Caring for our community extends beyond the walls of our hospitals. Our dedicated clinicians confront the grim reality of gun-related injuries and fatalities on an almost daily basis. We are excited to collaborate with DHEC to offer additional avenues for educating our patients on responsible gun safety, storage, and security – ultimately contributing to lives saved. With this funding, Prisma Health will not only provide gun safety screening and counseling during office visits but also supply storage devices for firearms if needed.”

Yolanda Wingard, Team Lead of the Clemson Chapter of P.O.S.T.: “Dr. Candace Brewer (Founder of the South Carolina chapter of P.O.S.T.) has turned the pain of losing thirteen family members to gun violence to a mission of saving other families from experiencing the type of pain that she has experienced. Dr. Brewer is a very passionate activist and has helped hundreds of people without grant money, so I can only imagine how many more people P.O.S.T. will be able to help now that funding is available.”

###