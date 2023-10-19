Submit Release
Cupio: Popular Danish Wishlist App Expands Globally

A mobile phone on a chair. The screen on the phone is the homescreen from the wishlist app Cupio.

Cupio has already captured the imagination of its Danish users. But it doesn't stop there as Cupio now launches in all major English speaking countries.

The two founders of Cupio: Frederik Olesen and Christian Hartvig

Frederik Olesen (left) and Christian Hartvig (right), the two founders of Cupio.

Cupio, the Danish wishlist app, introduces innovative features and a sustainable impact in its quest for global expansion.

Our approach grants us the freedom to shape our product according to our users' needs, free from external pressures driven by business objectives.”
— Christian Hartvig
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Danish wishlist app, Cupio, founded by Christian Hartvig and Frederik Olesen, has transformed from a modest side project into a major player in Denmark's app ecosystem, earning some of the highest user ratings on the App Store

Cupio's journey is a remarkable one, stemming from the deep-rooted friendship of its Danish creators. The app has found great popularity among Danish users for a variety of occasions, including birthdays, Christmas, and personal shopping. However, the two young founders are not content with staying within Denmark's borders. As it approaches its second holiday season, Cupio has just made its international launch in all major English-speaking countries.

What sets Cupio apart is its solution to the common gifting dilemma of duplicate gifts. Cupio introduces a feature that allows friends and family to reserve desired wishes while also marking wishes already claimed by others. This simple feature effectively resolves the age-old issue of receiving duplicate gifts, offering benefits to users by eliminating the need for returns and facilitating retailers in post-holiday operations. The feature not only spares users the inconvenience of returns but also streamlines post-holiday operations for retailers, significantly reducing return volumes and contributing to a more sustainable environment – a genuine win-win-win scenario.

Christian and Frederik have taken a different approach to funding their startup, opting for bootstrapping over enticing offers from competitors and investors. This approach has allowed them to maintain control and stay true to their product's user-centric focus.

Christian Hartvig emphasizes that their unorthodox approach is the key to Cupio's success. "Our approach grants us the freedom to shape our product according to our users' needs, free from external pressures driven by business objectives."

This formula has proven to be remarkably effective. Marrying Christian's expertise in user experience with Frederik's app development skills, they've crafted a universally appealing and user-friendly app. Cupio reimagines the wishlist creation process, allowing users to effortlessly add wishes from any retailer, be it online or in-store, even personal items like Grandma's hand-knitted socks. This flexibility results in personalized lists that break free from the constraints of single-store wish lists.

Cupio is available for free on both iPhone and Android.

Christian Hartvig
Cupio
+45 30 56 09 35
christian.hartvig@cupio.app
