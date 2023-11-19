Applications Open for World's Largest Sustainability Training Program: UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2024
Applications Open for World's Largest Sustainability Training. 100% scholarship and Travel to USA. Deadline 31 December 2024
It is a privilege to work with the most motivated young leaders for a sustainable world and our primary focus is to make them even stronger”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global (UPG), a leading global organisation dedicated to sustainability is receiving applications for the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2024. The programme provides 100% scholarship to the most motivated young leaders passionate about building a more sustainable world in any of a wide-range of disciplines. The intensive programme is the world's largest training on sustainability leadership. Among the special highlights include an exclusive trip to the USA for an additional one-week training on an island. The deadline to apply is 31 December 2023.
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People Global
Building on the incredible success of the Class of 2023, which certified over 550 aspiring sustainability leaders from 101 countries and sent more than 90 of them for a transformative one-week immersive training at the Hurricane Island Centre for Science and Leadership, UPG continues to empower individuals and organisations to drive positive action for sustainability.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is a movement that mobilises individuals and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This is developed in harmony with the framework provided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. The flagship activity is a free programme that trains young leaders to become ambassadors and warriors for a better world. It includes an intensive 9-week training programme, year-long support and a pilgrimage to Hurricane Island in the USA. All of this is free. First, applicants need to do enough to be chosen for the program and it is all about demonstrating motivation. The training programme is run in close collaboration with the Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in the USA. And it is possible thanks to the support of a coalition of partners and collaborators with foremost leadership from the author and the philanthropist Rosamund Zander.
"It is a privilege to work with the most motivated young leaders for a sustainable world, their commitment and their belief provides all stakeholders with boundless optimism and hope - and our primary focus is to make them even stronger," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.
To learn more and apply, please visit: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability. Applications are free and submitted directly on the UPG Sustainability Leadership website by midnight Geneva time (CET) on 31 December 2023.
Interested parties can also learn more at Information Sessions: https://unitedpeople.global/events/rsvp/upgsl-infosessions. Information Sessions are opportunities for applicants and all stakeholders to learn more. And the final Information Session of the year takes place on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 from 3pm CET (Geneva time) to 4pm. Please RSVP and join.
For more information and to apply for the UPG Sustainability Leadership Class of 2024, please visit https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
About United People Global (UPG): United People Global is a global organization committed to fostering sustainable change and positive action. UPG creates and supports initiatives that mobilize and empower individuals and organizations to address global challenges effectively. With programs spanning education, leadership, and sustainable development, UPG's mission is to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to create a better world. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
Note to Editors
1. Learn about #UPGSustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability
2. Social Media Hashtags: #UPGSustainability and #JourneyToHurricane
3. Watch an introduction to #UPGSustainability: https://upglive.org/upgsustainability-introvideo
4. To partner or collaborate with UPG Sustainability Leadership: https://upglive.org/letsconnect
5. More about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us
6. Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join
7. Join UPG’s Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination
8. Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36
Dixita Mahanta
United People Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Highlights of the 2021 #UPGSustainability Pilgrimage to Hurricane Island