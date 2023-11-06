Obiex Introduces GHS Stablecoin For Seamless Cross-Country Payments

Obiex Obiex Finance App User

Obiex Launches Innovative Solution for Cross-Border Transactions with GHS Stablecoin

LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the constantly changing world of cryptocurrency and digital payments, Obiex is introducing GHS, a stablecoin designed to change the utilisation and exchange of Ghanaian Cedis.

GHS aims to streamline financial transactions, providing enhanced speed and security for cross-country payments. Traditional banking complexities are now simplified when it comes to sending, depositing, trading and withdrawing Ghanaian cedis.

Whether sending or receiving Ghanaian cedis, GHS ensures prompt transactions, offering access to funds when required. GHS is also supported by Obiex's robust security measures, safeguarding customer accounts and assets.

GHS offers an array of benefits to the Ghanaian market. It streamlines cross-border transactions, simplifying international payments and fostering international business collaborations. GHS also simplifies remittances from Ghanaians working overseas to their loved ones at home, making the process more efficient.

Additionally, GHS provides an accessible gateway for users to invest in various cryptocurrencies on Obiex, facilitating portfolio diversification and the potential for growth in the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, it presents a cost-effective solution for businesses in Ghana engaged in international trade, allowing them to efficiently manage payments for invoices, suppliers, and employees across borders.

Lastly, as a stablecoin, GHS acts as a reliable hedge against the price volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies, allowing users to swap their crypto assets to GHS during uncertain market conditions.



About Obiex

Obiex is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange making significant strides and changing the African digital and financial landscape through innovative blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions.

With a core mission to offer fully blockchain-powered financial services, Obiex provides a smooth cryptocurrency experience. Enjoy the convenience of instant swaps without confirmation, competitive rates, and zero hidden fees.

Obiex is steadfast in its commitment to providing cross-border transactions for all, whether you're an individual who wants to buy crypto or a business making or receiving cross-border payments.

Secure and user-friendly, Obiex enables you to send and receive cryptocurrencies using usernames and conveniently pay bills directly from your wallet. Join over 70,000 satisfied users by getting started today at obiex.com.