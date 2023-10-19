Solve.Care Partners with Blockchain Research Institute Korea to Expand Ecosystem of Partnerships in the Country
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a healthtech company that utilizes its blockchain digital healthcare platform to deliver better care, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Blockchain Research Institute Korea (BRI Korea) to explore areas of collaboration for the Korean market.
BRI Korea is the Korean chapter for the Blockchain Research Institute headquartered in Canada. BRI Korea is represented by BOSagora. The main focus of BRI Korea is on research that provides strategic implications of blockchain technology for businesses, the government, and society in Korea.
Through the partnership with Solve.Care, all parties will explore areas of mutual interest, to provide blockchain solutions for users in Korea, especially in the area of healthcare.
“As part of our mission to increase access to healthcare and improved care coordination on a global scale, we are seeking to increase our eco-system of partners in Korea that can help us achieve that goal,” said Dr. Uhn Lee, President of Solve.Care Korea. “For example, I see great synergies where BRI Korea will add value to the expansion of our Care.Labs 101 education course, which has been developed in collaboration with Inha University.”
“This partnership is a great way for BOSagora, which aims for ‘everyday blockchain’, to have a positive impact on expanding into the healthcare field. In addition, BRI Korea's accumulated research data and infrastructure will have a synergistic effect in expanding Solve.Care's domestic healthcare ecosystem," said Kim In-hwan, CEO of BRI Korea and chairman of the BOSAGORA Foundation.
Don Tapscott, co-founder and executive chairman of Blockchain Research Institute and project advisor to BOSagora also welcomes Solve.Care to the consortium. “The real-world use cases for blockchain in healthcare show us the importance of this technology. It will be critical to improving the lives of billions of people, and this partnership is an important step forward in making that happen.”
About Solve.Care
Solve.Care is the creator of a healthcare relationship management platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments. Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, BRI's 'Industry Solution of the Year 2020', SSOW Impact Award's 'Technology of the Year 2020', and many more. For more information, please visit https://solve.care.
About Blockchain Research Institute Korea
The Blockchain Research Institute Korea is an independent, Korean think-tank, initiated by BOSagora and the Blockchain Research Institute. BRI Korea brings together Korea’s top industry leaders, academics, policy-makers, entrepreneurs and researchers to undertake ground-breaking research on blockchain technology and to bridge the gap between the technological functionality of blockchain and the real market need. We focus on the strategic implications of blockchain technology on business, government, and society in Korea. We provide member organizations with in-depth research exploring the opportunities, challenge, and implementation hurdles of blockchain in their industry, as well as the impact of technology on corporate management.
About BOSagora
Known as the first ICO project in Korea, BOSAGORA, a public blockchain platform, is headquartered in Switzerland. In January, we launched our own mainnet, Agora. Bosagora's ecosystem focuses on connectivity with everyday life. Through the integration of 'Agora' network and kiosk, K2E (Kiosk to Earn), which is expected to play an important role in the Web 3.0 network ecosystem, was born.
