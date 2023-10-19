Submit Release
Vitafluence.ai Announces Grant for Drug Discovery Project with Artificial Intelligence

The Grant is Funded with Support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

We are proud to be a part of a project with such immense global impact, to expedite drug development and enhance treatment in LMICs”
— Dr. Peter O. Owotoki
KRONBERG IM TAUNUS, GERMANY, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitafluence.ai GmbH, a start-up at the forefront of empathetic artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, announces the receipt of a grant for expanding global health solutions with AI-enabled analysis from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This project will apply emerging large-language model AI methods to accelerate drug repurposing and discovery for infectious diseases that disproportionately impact low and middle-income countries.

The currently available data on biomedical drugs and chemical compounds is missing valuable information that could help pharmaceutical researchers repurpose drugs and discover new combination therapies. The foundation’s funding will support Vitafluence.ai to use AI to enrich and augment this data, ensuring that biomedical researchers and pharmaceutical companies find all the information they need to accelerate vital drug discoveries. Vitafluence.ai will collaborate with key industry leaders, e.g. from the California Institute of Biomedical Research (CALIBR), scientists, and end-users to elevate their research capabilities. Initially, this project will focus on infectious diseases affecting low- and middle-income countries with the goal of creating greater access to effective treatments where they are most desperately needed.

Vitafluence.ai co-founders Dr Wamuyu Owotoki, an expert in Medicinal Chemistry, and Dr Peter Owotoki, a leader in the field of Responsible AI will be heading up the team of skilled data scientists and software engineers working on this project. The expected results will be revolutionary for the biomedical industry, allowing researchers to optimize their search for new discoveries and the creation of life-saving medication.

“We are excited about this great opportunity. We are proud to be a part of a project with such immense global impact, that will expedite drug development and enhance the treatment of infectious diseases in low- and middle-income countries. This is a clear use case of empathetic AI – using AI to create new possibilities and to drive innovation for the biopharma industry and for patients everywhere..” Dr. Peter O. Owotoki

Peter Owotoki
VitaFluence.ai GmbH
