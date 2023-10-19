Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,275 in the last 365 days.

Alluxio Introduces New Enterprise AI Platform

According to a new press release, Alluxio has unveiled a new high-performance data platform called Alluxio Enterprise AI, aimed at meeting the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads within enterprise data infrastructure. This platform addresses challenges associated with AI infrastructure, such as low performance, data accessibility, GPU scarcity, and underutilized […]

The post Alluxio Introduces New Enterprise AI Platform appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Alluxio Introduces New Enterprise AI Platform

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more