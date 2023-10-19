Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,275 in the last 365 days.

AI Personalization: Challenges and Practical Strategies for Startups

Personalization is an effective way to drive revenue growth, increase customer engagement, and enhance customer satisfaction. According to a survey by Accenture, 91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that recognize, remember, and provide relevant offers and recommendations. In recent years, businesses have recognized the value of personalization in improving customer experience by leveraging […]

The post AI Personalization: Challenges and Practical Strategies for Startups appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

AI Personalization: Challenges and Practical Strategies for Startups

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more