Company Announcement Date: October 18, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 18, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Produce

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg. Company Name: Braga Fresh Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit

October 18, 2023 Braga Fresh of Soledad, Calif. is voluntarily recalling a single production run of Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz bag from Wegmans stores.

The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared egg that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product, 8oz Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department and can be identified by having both a UPC code 0 77890 55911 6 with Best if Used By Date OCT 27, 2023 and Lot Code: BFFS282B4 (See example image). All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Only Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz displaying the identified UPC of 0 77890 55911 6, with the stated lot code are subject to the recall. This issue was discovered through an internal inventory reconciliation process. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall does not apply to any other Wegmans Organic or Braga Fresh products.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. The affected products can be identified by the following information:

Wegmans Organic Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 8oz Bag.

Store: Wegmans Product UPC: 0 77890 55911 6 Lot Code: BFFS282B4 Best If Used By Date: OCT 27 2023 Pack Size: 8 OZ. Multi-State Distribution NY, PA, NJ, MD, MA, VA, NC, DE & DC Dates Product Available for Purchase: 10/14/23-10/17/23

Consumers: Customers who purchased this product at Wegmans can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM Eastern or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Eastern.