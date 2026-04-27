When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: April 28, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company of San Leandro, California is voluntarily recalling certain powdered beverage mixes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This action follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination, which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food service and institutional customers, but some powdered beverage mixes may also have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is limited to the following powdered beverage mixes only:

Product Name Lot Number Best if Used by 30lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe S195260A03 5/31/2027 S195261A03 7/31/2027 S291260A03 7/31/2027 S295260A03 7/31/2027 S596260A03 7/31/2027 S191260A03 8/31/2027 S291261A03 8/31/2027 30lb Classic White Frappe S396260A03 7/31/2027 S496260A03 7/31/2027 4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk S550250A04 5/31/2027 S149250A04 6/30/2027 S249250A04 6/30/2027 S349250A04 6/30/2027 S449250A04 6/30/2027 S549250A04 6/30/2027 6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder S293260 12/31/2027 S293261 1/31/2028 6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder S394260 7/31/2027 S494260 7/31/2027 S594260 7/31/2027 6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix S495260 3/31/2027 S495261 6/30/2027 S594262 7/31/2027 6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix S397261 2/28/2027 S397262 4/30/2027 S397263 6/30/2027 6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix S193260 6/30/2027 S193261 7/31/2027 10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix S295260A03 7/31/2027 S395260A03 7/31/2027 10# Classic White Frappe Mix S296260A03 7/31/2027 S292260A03 7/31/2027 S292260A03 8/31/2027 S292261A03 8/31/2027 6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix S297261 5/31/2027 S297262 6/30/2027 S393262 7/31/2027 6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix S295261 4/30/2027 S295262 6/30/2027 S395260 6/30/2027 S588260 6/30/2027 S187260 8/31/2027 6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix S195260 5/31/2027 S195261 6/30/2027 S295260 6/30/2027 S393260 7/31/2027 S487260 9/30/2027 S587260 9/30/2027

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled powdered beverage mixes listed above may contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 1-844-776-0419 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.