Noshway Expands Software to Offer Integrated On-Demand Services
New platform now combines food delivery, pharmacy delivery, grocery and more in one solutionBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noshway, the leading food delivery software platform, announced today a major expansion of its software capabilities to power multiple on-demand services through a single integrated solution.
The updated Noshway software now enables restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores and other businesses to offer food delivery, prescription delivery, grocery delivery, alcohol delivery and more - all from one platform.
"With our expanded software, we are bringing together the full suite of on-demand opportunities into a unified tech stack for businesses," said, Noshway CEO. "Now a restaurant can provide food delivery, a pharmacy can begin delivering prescriptions to customers' doorsteps, and a grocery store can instantiate a delivery offering almost instantly."
Key features of Noshway's expanded on-demand capabilities include:
Unified driver fleet across multiple service types
Central order dispatching and optimization
Integrated customer profiles and payment processing
Real-time tracking and status updates across all delivery services
Custom branding and experiences for each business
The new expanded platform solidifies Noshway as an all-in-one on-demand solution suitable for restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores, alcohol retailers and more.
