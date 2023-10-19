Submit Release
Noshway Expands Software to Offer Integrated On-Demand Services

New platform now combines food delivery, pharmacy delivery, grocery and more in one solution

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noshway, the leading food delivery software platform, announced today a major expansion of its software capabilities to power multiple on-demand services through a single integrated solution.

The updated Noshway software now enables restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores and other businesses to offer food delivery, prescription delivery, grocery delivery, alcohol delivery and more - all from one platform.

"With our expanded software, we are bringing together the full suite of on-demand opportunities into a unified tech stack for businesses," said, Noshway CEO. "Now a restaurant can provide food delivery, a pharmacy can begin delivering prescriptions to customers' doorsteps, and a grocery store can instantiate a delivery offering almost instantly."

Key features of Noshway's expanded on-demand capabilities include:

Unified driver fleet across multiple service types
Central order dispatching and optimization
Integrated customer profiles and payment processing
Real-time tracking and status updates across all delivery services
Custom branding and experiences for each business

The new expanded platform solidifies Noshway as an all-in-one on-demand solution suitable for restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores, alcohol retailers and more.

Avinash Marathe
Noshway
+91 8668354508
