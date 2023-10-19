Submit Release
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Younet Showcases Rabbit AI Platform at Canada's Premier Big Data & AI Event - www.bigdata-toronto.com

Younet proudly revealed its Rabbit AI platform at Canada's most esteemed Big Data and AI event, hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Center from October 18-19, 2023.

On the inaugural day of the event, Younet showcased its innovative platform to an expansive audience, spanning institutional investors, academia, individual AI hobbyists, and seasoned professionals. Initial reactions have been exceptionally positive, with participants praising the platform's user-friendly intuitive interface and effortless interactions.

The Chrome extension's beta version, combined with an array of pre-trained AI models—including one tailored for conference hosting—delivered interactions that were not only engaging but also deeply informative. Responses from the Rabbit AI were notable for their content richness and the intricate details they encompassed.

Today, on the expo's second day (October 19), Younet will hold an on-stage presentation and encourages attendees to experience the platform firsthand at their booth.

This project has secured financial support from Stock Trend Capital (CSE:PUMP, PINK:STOCF) an
investment issuer focused on AI technologies.

For more information on Rabbit AI or to arrange a demonstration please contact Younet at
pr@younet.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:
Matt Rasner, Younet Public Relations
pr@younet.ai
+1(289)597-7107

About Younet
Younet’s mission is to advance machine intelligence for the positive enhancement of its users
work. Evolving from a groundbreaking idea in 2021, Younet is committed to automating human
tasks through AI. Through innovation, Younet is determined to making its users work easier and
more efficient. www.younet.ai

Matt Rasner
Younet
+ +1(289)597-7107
email us here

