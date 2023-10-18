Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit

CANADA, October 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, on the margins of the first ever Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit on Canadian soil. He was joined by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien.

The prime ministers underscored the importance of the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership in recognizing Canada’s close and longstanding relationship with CARICOM and its members. As the current Chair of CARICOM, Prime Minister Skerrit thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for hosting CARICOM leaders and key stakeholders for the Summit.

The two leaders highlighted their close relationship and shared priorities, such as advancing climate resilience, building inclusive and sustainable economies, defending the rules-based international order, and strengthening regional security and stability.

They also discussed how to maximize the way forward from the Summit including working with CARICOM and other international partners to foster a Haitian-led solution to the crisis in Haiti.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Skerrit looked forward to making progress on shared priorities and agreed to remain in regular contact.

