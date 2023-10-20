Widow from the West Coast Meets Widower from the East Coast and FatCatMusic.Store is birthed

Fat Cat BayView Girls The Captain's Daughter

Philly and Suzy invite you into their world hoping after Covid 19 to put some smiles on a lot of faces and make people feel good while watching their messages.

Feel like you are on VACATION with this " Witty Entertaining" Video Collection” — FatCatMusic.Store

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's not often that the West Coast Lines up with the East Coast. However, with Suzette McGoldrick (Suzy) from Spokane, Washington and Philip Swing (Philly) dale, from Archdale, North Carolina this happened.Here is their Story.They both experienced a significant loss that could have consumed them. They met on a "Loss of Spouse" website which is frequented by grieving widows. The conversations started with comments and texts. Soon they turned to phone calls and Facetime.The Facetime visits became more frequent and longer in duration, which helped bridge the 2500 mile distance between them.During these visits they discovered a common bond, a passion for music, creativity began to flow with lyrics and chords. Songs and videos began to blossom. In addition, laughter, hope, happiness, comfort and solace were restored.Suzy and Philly found renewed joy while writing the original works we have all grown to love. Their musical histories were blending and something new was happening.Little did they know that these countless hours developing these original works would birth this witty, entertaining collection at FatCatMusic.Store

FAT CAT