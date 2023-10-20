Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,344 in the last 365 days.

Widow from the West Coast Meets Widower from the East Coast and FatCatMusic.Store is birthed

FatCatMusic.Store Videos

Fat Cat

FatCatMusic.Store Videos

BayView Girls

FatCatMusic.Store Videos

The Captain's Daughter

Philly and Suzy invite you into their world hoping after Covid 19 to put some smiles on a lot of faces and make people feel good while watching their messages.

Feel like you are on VACATION with this " Witty Entertaining" Video Collection”
— FatCatMusic.Store
SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not often that the West Coast Lines up with the East Coast. However, with Suzette McGoldrick (Suzy) from Spokane, Washington and Philip Swing (Philly) dale, from Archdale, North Carolina this happened.

Here is their Story.

They both experienced a significant loss that could have consumed them. They met on a "Loss of Spouse" website which is frequented by grieving widows. The conversations started with comments and texts. Soon they turned to phone calls and Facetime.

The Facetime visits became more frequent and longer in duration, which helped bridge the 2500 mile distance between them.

During these visits they discovered a common bond, a passion for music, creativity began to flow with lyrics and chords. Songs and videos began to blossom. In addition, laughter, hope, happiness, comfort and solace were restored.

Suzy and Philly found renewed joy while writing the original works we have all grown to love. Their musical histories were blending and something new was happening.

Little did they know that these countless hours developing these original works would birth this witty, entertaining collection at FatCatMusic.Store

SUZETTE MCGOLDRICK
FatCatMusic.store
+1 509-994-7977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

FAT CAT

You just read:

Widow from the West Coast Meets Widower from the East Coast and FatCatMusic.Store is birthed

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more