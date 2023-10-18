House Resolution 239 Printer's Number 2137

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - A Resolution designating October 9, 2023, as "PANDAS Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to inform and bring greater awareness of Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS) to the general public and medical community.
