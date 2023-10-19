New Reign Capital Welcomes New CEO, Carlos Luna
New Reign Capital an integrated workers’ compensation services firm, proudly announces the appointment of Carlos Luna as its Chief Executive Officer.
I am passionate about supporting and driving New Reign Capital's mission to innovate the antiquated ways of the work comp industry and uplift entrepreneurs and leaders in the field.”MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Reign Capital an integrated workers’ compensation services firm committed to investing in companies that revolutionize the work comp landscape, proudly announces the appointment of Carlos Luna as its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move is set to usher in a new era of growth for New Reign Capital.
— Carlos Luna, CEO
With over 16 years of service, Carlos Luna has emerged as a trusted advisor to key stakeholders across healthcare, claims, managed care (including utilization review), insurance, and government agencies within the arena of work comp. His exceptional expertise centers on the seamless integration of Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) content and tools into claims and clinical workflows, leading to enhanced healthcare outcomes, streamlined return-to-work processes, and improved financial results. A recognized thought-leader on national work comp issues, Carlos’ blogs have been published by industry-leading publications such as WorkCompCentral, WorkersCompensation.com, WorkCompWire, Insurance Business Magazine, Louisiana Comp Blog, and more.
A regular speaker on regional and national conference circuits, he has become a guiding voice for the work comp community. Carlos is passionate about establishing a balanced work comp system that fulfills the duties of “The Grand Bargain” between employers and employees.
Carlos Luna's enthusiasm for reshaping the work comp industry aligns seamlessly with New Reign Capital's mission to foster innovation and empower entrepreneurs and leaders in the field.
About New Reign Capital:
New Reign Capital is an integrated workers' compensation services firm with a clear mission: simplifying the workers' compensation journey for injured workers, employers, third-party administrators, and insurance carriers. Operating through a consortium of companies, New Reign excels in reducing collective expenses and complexities tied to workers' compensation claims. The comprehensive suite of services serves both private and public sector clients, covering investigation, court reporting, recruiting, return-to-work placement, medical bill review, and other ancillary services. New Reign Capital ensures a smoother, more efficient workers' compensation experience.
For more information about New Reign Capital, please visit www.newreigncap.com
Samantha Foster
New Reign Capital
info@newreigncap.com