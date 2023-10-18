Submit Release
ISDA Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory Advisory Council Meeting

MEETING NOTICE
STATE OF IDAHO
IDAHO FOOD QUALITY ASSURANCE LABORATORY ADVISORY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the State of Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory Advisory Council has scheduled a regular meeting.

 

DATE OF MEETING:     November 15, 2023
TIME:                                 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
PLACE:                              Idaho State Department of Agriculture

                                              Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory
                                             1180 N. Washington Street
                                             Twin Falls, Idaho 83301

 

The meeting is open to the public.

Idaho Code Section 74-203(5), this notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

 

Meeting Notice

Agenda

