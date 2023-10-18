Joint statement on Health Care Assistant Day

CANADA, October 18 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, have issued the following statement in recognition of Health Care Assistant Day, Oct. 18, 2023:

“Today, on Health Care Assistant Day, we recognize the remarkable individuals who serve as health-care assistants. We celebrate their tireless efforts, their unwavering dedication and the vital roles they play in B.C.’s public health-care system.

“In B.C., there are more than more than 47,000 registered health-care assistants who go by various titles, such as nurse assistants, community-health workers, home-support workers, personal-support workers and resident-care assistants, and each plays a crucial role in providing team-based care for patients across the province.

“Health-care assistants are vital to our health-care system, providing compassionate person-centred care and support to patients in a variety of settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, group homes, assisted living and community care. They steadfastly work to ensure our loved ones receive the best possible care, prioritizing their patients needs and comfort.

“As of February 2023, more than 5,000 participants have been hired into the Health Career Access Program (HCAP). Starting as a health-care support worker, those who are accepted to HCAP get paid for their time and have their course fees covered, while receiving the training and education to become registered as a fully qualified health-care assistant.

“We want to take this opportunity to express a heartfelt thank you to all health-care assistants in B.C., you continue to uphold a high standard of care and provide an unwavering commitment to people around the province. We see your dedication as front-line workers in health care who have a tangible impact on people every day. Your work makes a real difference, and we appreciate everything you do.”