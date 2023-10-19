Boss Financial and Insurance Services, LLC Celebrating Over Two Decades of Financial Planning Service in Salt Lake City
Utah Retirement Advisor Named One of the Most Dependable Wealth ManagersSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Boss Financial, Lyle Boss has helped thousands of people navigate their financial retirement options for over two decades. With individuals retiring earlier and living longer, retirement income is a major area of concern for maturing Americans. His clients include government employees, teachers, physicians, farmers, and business executives, to name a few.
Not one of his clients has lost money in a market downturn.
Boss Financial and Insurance Services, LLC, was named one of the most dependable wealth managers in the Rocky Mountain area by Goldline research in the January 12, 2009, issue of Forbes Magazine. Lyle is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), which protects and promotes the critical role of insurance provided by professional agents and advisors.
He is also President of Franklin Institute Retirement & Estate Planning and has been helping his clients with estate planning since 1997.
You can hear Lyle on his SAFE MONEY radio show every Saturday, broadcasting from Salt Lake City, Utah, on KLO 1430 AM; KSL 1160 AM; KVNU 610 AM in Logan, Utah; in St. George, Utah, KDXU 890 AM; St. George Friday on KZNU 1450 AM; and Salt Lake City Sunday on KSL 1160 AM.
Lyle Boss
Boss Financial and Insurance Services, LLC
+1 801-475-9400
lyle@bossfinancialadvisors.com