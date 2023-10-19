Bacon Universal Appoints New President-CEO
We are delighted to welcome such a talented and experienced business leader to one of our key portfolio companies in Hawaii.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacon Universal LLC has announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew (Matt) Elvin as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Elvin brings to Bacon Universal a wealth of international experience in the construction and agricultural equipment and distribution industries in which he has held various senior executive positions for over twenty-five years. Prior to joining Bacon Universal, Mr. Elvin was, since 2015, CEO and Head of Global Distribution at Xtreme Manufacturing & Snorkel, part of the Ahern Family Companies (AFC), based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Elvin was globally responsible for six manufacturing plants in four countries USA, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
— Michael Minogue, Invision Capital Group (INVCG) Vice President
Commenting on today’s announcement, Invision Capital Group (INVCG) Vice President, Michael Minogue said, “We are delighted to welcome such a talented and experienced business leader to one of our key portfolio companies in Hawaii. Matt’s in-depth knowledge and track record of sustainable growth and development in this industry, combined with his considerable communication and people skills, will add greatly to Bacon Universal’s history of success.”
Matthew Elvin grew up in Australia where, as a young man he served an apprenticeship as a plant mechanic for heavy equipment repairs before embarking on a career that later saw him as Managing Director, Dynapac Australia Pty Ltd.; Executive General Manager, Clark Equipment Australia; Managing Director (Australia & New Zealand), Snorkel Australia; before being invited by AFC to the United States in 2014 to lead Xtreme Manufacturing & Snorkel. Over the next nine years, he successfully re-established Snorkel as a professional and respected aerial work platform (AWP) brand globally, achieving both revenue and market share growth globally. Additionally, he established and managed 21 distribution outlets worldwide, focused on construction, agriculture, and rental equipment.
Accepting the position, Mr. Elvin stated, “I am excited and honored by this opportunity to lead such a loyal and talented ‘family’ of industry professionals. I have no doubt that, together, we will take Bacon Universal to new levels of growth and success.”
About Bacon Universal
In 1947, the Edward R. Bacon Company, Bacon Universal, began selling construction and agriculture equipment to the contractors and farmers who helped build the modern Hawaii we see today. In 1994, Yoshire International Ltd. acquired Bacon Universal and began expanding operations from Honolulu to Maui, Kauai, Hilo, and Kona. Throughout the years, Bacon Universal has grown into the most trusted Heavy Equipment dealer in the islands. Featuring brands such as Komatsu, Kubota, New Holland, NPK, Xtreme, Snorkel, and JLG, Bacon Universal offers the widest variety of construction, agriculture, and material handling equipment available in Hawaii. Learn more at baconuniversal.com.
Invision Capital Group (INVCG) is a middle market private equity firm providing ‘flexible capital’ to facilitate buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth investments in manufacturing, distribution, and service companies. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL with an office in Honolulu, HI. INVCG has been investing in Hawaii businesses for 12 years. Learn more at invcg.com.
