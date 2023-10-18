Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, Pennsylvania Jewish Legislative Caucus Stand in Solidarity with Israel After Senate and House Adopt Resolutions Condemning Terrorist Attacks

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis joined the Pennsylvania Jewish Legislative Caucus to stand against terror and in the support of the people of Israel. Governor Shapiro issued a proclamation in support of the Pennsylvania Jewish community and allies who stand together against hate, terror, and violence.

Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Senate adopted Resolution 191 and Resolution 185 condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas against the State of Israel on October 7, 2023 and the Pennsylvania House adopted Resolution 245 urging the Congress of the United States to provide the State of Israel with the support necessary to ensure its safety and security and condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.

“I’m proud to join the Jewish Legislative Caucus, and this bipartisan group of legislators here today, to show that even in these polarized times, Pennsylvania’s elected leaders are united in supporting Israel and standing against terror,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “In the face of these gruesome images on our screens and promises of more horror to come, I’ve talked to many across our Commonwealth who feel helpless, angry, and sad. Together, we mourn the loss of innocent life. Know that we, as your elected leaders, have heard you – and your state lawmakers have lifted your voices through these resolutions condemning terror and standing with Israel.”

“I am proud to lend my voice and show my support for the Commonwealth’s Jewish community, now in this moment of crisis, grief and mourning and always as fellow Pennsylvanians. I know many Jewish Pennsylvanians have deep, personal connections to Israel, and the Second Lady and I are keeping all of you in our prayers,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “It was heartening to see the Pennsylvania House and Senate come together, across political lines, to offer their unanimous support for resolutions condemning the attacks by Hamas.”

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor stood with Pennsylvania’s first ever Jewish Legislative Caucus, including founders and co-chairs Rep. Dan Frankel and Sen. Judy Schwank, during the event this afternoon.

“I’m proud that my colleagues, Democrats and Republicans from all over the commonwealth, voted to support the resolutions to condemn the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. Simply put, the brutal acts of violence committed by Hamas have no place anywhere in the world today,” said Sen. Judy Schwank. “Their intention was not only to obliterate Israel but to strike fear in the hearts of Israelis and Jews all over the world, but they have not succeeded. Most importantly, both resolutions urge the U.S. Government to do everything possible to broker a meaningful, lasting peace and end the bloodshed we’ve witnessed over the past week and a half.”

“We cannot be silent. We must call out the barbarous terrorist attack by Hamas. The loss of life of more than 1,000 Israelis, the kidnapping of 200 innocent civilians, and the wounding of thousands more must be condemned. Today, all of us in the Jewish community feel vulnerable in the wake of these attacks,” said Sen. Steven Santarsiero, prime sponsor of SR 191. “I thank my colleagues in the Senate for joining Senator Schwank and me in a strong renunciation of the terrorist organization Hamas and in showing support for the Israeli people. The resolution that was passed is a strong statement not to just the people of Israel, but to the American-Jewish community that this body stands with them.”

“Today, Jewish people in Israel are defending themselves as Jews could not 75 years ago. They are fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization that aims to eradicate Jews, and they are fighting to rescue 200 hostages, held in unknown conditions for 11 days now,” said Rep. Dan Frankel. “I am proud that this Commonwealth stands with Israel as it fights a war that it did not seek or want.”

“The attacks on October 7th were no doubt an act of terrorism, an act by a group whose ideological goal and view is to destroy and exterminate the Jewish people. I know that I speak for countless people across our Commonwealth who are shaken by these events, whether they saw events unfold on the news or have friends and family that were killed in these attacks,” said Rep. Aaron Kaufer, co-sponsor of HR 245. “The Jewish people will not be exterminated; we will defeat this threat as we have in the past. As a Jewish man, I am proud that the Governor and my colleagues in both the House and Senate can come together in a bipartisan manner to stand in solidarity with Israel.”

