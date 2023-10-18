Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007745

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2023 between 0000 and 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2126 Scott Highway, Groton VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Groton Timberworks & Jonathan Bilodeau

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a burglary involving forced entry at Groton Timberworks.  Power tools and industrial equipment were stolen, totaling thousands of dollars.  An employee's vehicle parked on site was also entered, and a vehicle booster pack was stolen from it.

 

A neighboring business (Groton Tire and Auto) also reported vehicles in their parking lot were entered, but nothing has been reported stolen so far in the investigation. 

 

A photograph with the persons of interest is attached to this press release.  Troopers do not have a vehicle description at this time.  Anyone with information about the identities of the people in the photograph are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using the link below:

 

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

