Post Session Report :: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

HB 404, PN 1301 (Watro) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to allow any individuals holding licenses or certifications from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to retain their license or certification upon entering military service. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 933, PN 1109 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to reform the structure of the advisory councils that oversee the operation of each of the state veterans’ homes. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 934, PN 1079 (Langerholc) – Amends Act 247 of 1968 (referred to as the “Municipalities Planning Code”) to exempt the Turnpike Commission from local ordinances. A vote of 43-5 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Mary Elizabeth O’Connor, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (new appointment)

Melanie R. Titzel, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (new appointment)

Diana A. Bucco, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (new appointment)

John Paone, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (reappointment)

Thomas R. Harley, Industrial Board (new appointment)

Steven J. Plaugher, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (new appointment)

Donald E. Enders, Jr., State Employees’ Retirement Board (new appointment)

J. David Henderson, State Employees’ Retirement Board (new appointment)

William J. Heeney, State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons (new appointment)

Steve N. Necaster, Magisterial District Judge, Beaver County (new appointment)

F. Richard Drumheller, Magisterial District Judge, Berks County (new appointment)

Bryan L. Ruth, Magisterial District Judge, Cumberland County (new appointment)

Rachel A. Wiest Benner, Magisterial District Judge, Northumberland County (new appointment)

Damaris L. Garcia, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County (new appointment)