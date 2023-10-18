Submit Release
Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Fireside Chat at the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum’s 13th Annual VOICES Conference

Secretary Becerra highlights the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to meeting the needs of AA and NHPI communities.

On Wednesday, October 18, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra participated in a fireside chat hosted by the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF) as a part of their 13th annual VOICES Conference. Secretary Becerra was joined by Juliet K. Choi, the President and Chief Executive Officer of APIAHF, a national health justice organization that influences policy, mobilizes communities, and strengthens programs and organizations to improve the health of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, who moderated the discussion. 

During the discussion, Secretary Becerra reaffirmed the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to rectify health disparities impacting AA and NHPI communities, fight the scourge of anti-Asian violence and discrimination, enhance language access by eliminating language barriers for AA and NHPI communities seeking government services, and address climate related hazards. As Co-Chair of the White House Initiative and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, Secretary Becerra thanked the leaders at the conference for their commitment to advancing health equity for AA and NHPI communities and shared his desire to continue collaboration and engagement with community members.

In January 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration released its first-ever national strategy to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. The strategy, which comprises action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies including HHS, builds on the Administration’s broader equity agenda and details much needed investments in AA and NHPI communities and priorities.

