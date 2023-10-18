Team Dover Airmen test innovative technology

Dover Airmen from the 3rd and 326th Airlift Squadrons and the 436th Operations Support Squadron continued to innovate by testing a new communications and sensor platform kit on the flight line here, Oct. 5, 2023. The Helios platform, developed by a California-based defense technology company, is designed to provide aircrews with satellite internet connectivity anywhere in the world.

The team of active-duty and reserve Airmen deployed the Helios from its portable case during a mission scenario involving a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Capt. Christopher Baude, a 326th AS pilot and the unit’s chief of innovation, said the crew was able to set up the kit and connect to Wi-Fi in just over five minutes.

“With the ongoing digital transition of (Air Mobility Command) and Air Force Reserve Command, aircrews are more reliant than ever on having internet connection,” said Baude. “In an environment where there is no cell service, this technology gives us the capability to get the mission done without delay.”

Antony Lugo, the technology company’s head of government communications, said collaborative events like this tactical demonstration are vital for gaining insights from military members to guide their future product design.

“The passion and commitment displayed by Dover’s team in their pursuit of modernization is both commendable and motivating,” said Lugo.

The 512th Airlift Wing’s chief of continuous improvement and innovation, Dave Jackson, said collaborative efforts such as the Helios flight test are hallmarks of innovation that the Air Force strives for.

“Continued efforts such as this will continue to push boundaries to bring ideas in the realm of the possible,” said Jackson. “I encourage all Airmen that have innovative ideas for the workplace to speak up and share. We stand ready to support you and accelerating change for mission accomplishment.”

Team Dover members can submit their ideas via www.doverspark.org or talk with a staff member at Bedrock, Dover Air Force Base’s innovation cell. Reservists can reach out to Jackson at david.jackson.22@us.af.mil or stop by Bedrock during a Unit Training Assembly as well.