Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,270 in the last 365 days.

October 18, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading a coalition of 23 attorneys general standing up for parents’ rights and filed an amicus brief in the case of Mahmoud v.McKnight.

In Maryland, the Montgomery County School Board is defying both the Constitution and state law by removing parental opt-outs for sex education. Maryland, like Virginia and the 22 other states on this brief, have laws requiring school systems to allow opt-outs for classes on sensitive material, like family life and sexual education. 

These laws have been around for decades, as parents have a “fundamental right to raise and educate their children as they see fit.” 

“Parents everywhere have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. A School Board cannot unilaterally decide to ignore both federal and state law, replacing parents as the decision maker in their children’s lives. No parent wakes up wanting to co-parent with the government,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Read the brief HERE.

###

You just read:

October 18, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Leads Multistate Coalition Supporting Parents’ Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more