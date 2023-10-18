PEERS creates pathways to employment

CANADA, October 18 - More than 300 British Columbians will benefit from an investment in a program that opens alternate routes to employment for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“This innovative project will provide crucial skills training and support to hundreds of British Columbians facing barriers to employment, empowering them to better participate and succeed in B.C.’s growing workforce,” said Randy Boissonnault, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages. “Through our Skills for Success Program and partnerships with provinces and territories, we are helping to build a stronger and more resilient workforce across Canada.”

An investment of nearly $3.7 million from the Government of Canada and its Skills for Success program is helping to make the Pathways to Engagement and Employment Readiness (PEERS) program, and the service it provides, possible.

“The path to employment is not the same for everyone,” said Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “PEERS is breaking down barriers and providing people with the skills they need to move toward employment while contributing to their community and seizing the opportunities in B.C.’s growing economy.”

PEERS programs provide participants with informal and flexible work placements in a safe and welcoming environment. Participants engage with their peers and undertake a variety of jobs or tasks that benefit their community and support vulnerable community members. Peer employment empowers people to contribute to their community while receiving an income or income support.

“The program has awakened me to see and recognize my skills and attributes as being important for my personal and my professional life,” said Genny Quintal, PEERS participant. “I have discovered my hidden qualities and values are what make me acceptable as part of society and my community.”

Expanding skills training for employment programs for individuals facing barriers supports the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan to make post-secondary education and skills training more affordable, accessible, responsive and relevant. It also responds to the biggest challenge heard from businesses: the need for skilled, trained and talented people. The action plan is supported by a provincial investment of $480 million over three years.

Learn More:

For more information about the program and how to get involved, visit Pathways to Engagement and Employments Readiness on the WorkBC website:

https://www.workbc.ca/explore-training-and-education/skills-training-and-supports/skills-training-employment-program-41