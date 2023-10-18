Secretary Naig Announces New Phase for Northeast Iowa Water Quality Project

Though cover crops will continue to be emphasized, added focus will be on edge-of-field practices such as saturated buffers, bioreactors and wetlands

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 18, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that a successful Water Quality Initiative (WQI) project in Howard and Winneshiek Counties in northeast Iowa is expanding into a new phase, with a specific focus on edge-of-field conservation practices.

Since the Turkey River Headwaters and Chihak Creek Water Quality Project started in 2020, over 35,000 acres of cover crops have been seeded in the project area. While effective in-field conservation practices like cover crops will continue to be emphasized, the next phase of this project will include an added focus on the installation of edge-of-field practices such as saturated buffers, bioreactors and wetlands. These proven practices help to filter the water and remove nutrients before they enter our waterways. More traditional practices such as grassed waterways and streambank stabilization will also be deployed.

“By adding edge-of-field practices in the next phase of this successful project, we can further accelerate our water quality progress and build upon the solid conservation foundation that has been established in Northeast Iowa,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “We know these edge-of-field practices work and we would love to partner with farmers and landowners in this project area to get even more water quality practices implemented.”

Through the WQI, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is investing approximately $484,375 in the next phase of this project. Partners for the project include the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), Iowa Coldwater Conservatory, Iowa Soybean Association, Turkey River Pheasants Forever, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Winneshiek County Soil and Water Conservation District. The project agreement is in place through June 30, 2026.

About the Water Quality Initiative

The Iowa Water Quality Initiative was established in 2013 to help implement the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, which is a science and technology-based approach to protecting and improving our water quality. The strategy brings together both point sources, such as municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial facilities, and nonpoint sources, including farm fields and urban stormwater runoff, to address these issues. The Initiative seeks to harness the collective ability of both private and public resources and organizations to deliver a clear and consistent message to stakeholders to reduce nutrient loss and improve water quality.