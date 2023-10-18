HGTV House Hunters Features Athena's Stephanie Henne in Upcoming New Orleans Episode

Once House Hunters called me, though, I was like, Oh yeah, let's do this! I'm still so excited!” — Stephanie Henne

On October 20, 2023, at 9:00 PM CST, a new episode of "House Hunters" will showcase Athena agent Stephanie Henne's knowledge of the greater New Orleans real estate market. Henne's forthcoming appearance on HGTV reflects the marketing savvy and go-getting drive championed by Athena Real Estate.

Across more than two decades, the Home & Garden Television network has aired some 2,000 "House Hunters" episodes for millions upon millions of delighted viewers. This time, Henne will guide buyers through beautiful New Orleans options.

"I love featuring cities with unique architectural heritage and nothing tops the New Orleans area in that regard," House Hunters producer Patrick Vukovich says. "This episode was even more fulfilling to work on because of the long-standing personal history in the city of both the buyers and their agent Stephanie."

"Nothing generic about it," Vukovich says. "This House Hunters is so New Orleans and so fun!"

HGTV found Henne in April 2023 because of her frequently updated social media accounts. "TikTok is what got their attention," Henne tells us. "Not just fluff, but thanks to posts that are educational as well as entertaining. Athena helps agents with that and really pushes us to consistently stay on top of our marketing."

Cofounded in 2017 by two attorneys, Athena Real Estate strives for excellence, always seeking to achieve a higher level. To the best of our knowledge, for example, Athena is the only brokerage in Louisiana offering realtors maternity and paternity bonus pay. That's just one perk among many more—such as quarterly business coaching and grants for marketing campaigns.

"I often watch HGTV," Henne concludes, "but never imagined this. Once House Hunters called me, though, I was like, Oh yeah, let's do this! I'm still so excited!"

Athena is proud of Stephanie Henne and all our agents for bringing their best to New Orleans every single day.