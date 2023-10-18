Early Childhood Development Unit launches SKN UNICEF Autism Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) launched the St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) UNICEF Autism Project 2023-2024 on Monday, October 16, under the theme: “OUR CHILDREN OUR PRIORITY-Fostering Equitable Quality Education”.

Ms. Kimona Browne, director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, gave an overview of the project and outlined its rationale.

“This project, stems from a deep commitment, to making a difference, in the lives of the most vulnerable among us. It recognizes that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves a future filled with opportunities, and the chance to realize their dreams. Our primary objective of this project is to promote a holistic approach to raising awareness about child developmental delays, and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), while fostering strong collaboration among the target beneficiaries. We aim to ensure that every child in this Federation, not only survives, but thrives. The heart of this endeavour lies with the children, and families we serve.”

In her address, Dr. Josephine Claxton-Richardson, Director of the Spectrum Services Centre highlighted the importance of servicing the community and providing the necessary help to autistic individuals.

“Service delivery to autistic individuals is essential not only for their well-being but also for building a more compassionate and inclusive society. It is an investment in human potential and a reflection of our commitment to supporting all members of our community. Providing high-quality service delivery to autistic individuals is of paramount importance. Thus, early intervention services can be especially vital for autistic children. Research has shown that early diagnosis and targeted interventions can lead to better outcomes in areas like communication, social skills, and behaviour. Early support can lay the foundation for a more positive life trajectory.”

Affirming the Ministry of Education and by extension the government’s commitment, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, elucidated

“This government is committed to improving the learning experience of students from early childhood onward, and the leadership within the Ministry of Education continues to seek specific, tangible, relevant and impactful ways to ensure child-centered, meaningful education. The SKN UNICEF Early Childhood Autism Project represents the first phase of a comprehensive effort designed to enhance the quality and effectiveness of Early Childhood Education (ECE) in the Federation. Our overarching goal, ladies and gentlemen, is nothing short of laying the foundation for a brighter and more inclusive future for all of our nation’s children despite their varied developmental stages, cognitive needs and competences. This project reflects our nation’s deep commitment to inclusivity and the provision of equitable learning opportunities for every child.”

Joining the Minister of Education in his support to the SKN Early Childhood UNICEF Autism Project 2023-2024, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris stated,

“Education, specifically inclusive education, has the power to shape the future where every child, regardless of his or her abilities, can contribute meaningfully to society. We at the Ministry of Education firmly believe in a system where every child, regardless of their unique abilities and needs has the opportunity to thrive and succeed. This project therefore exemplifies our commitment to providing a supportive environment for all of our children, ensuring that they receive the care, attention and education that they deserve.”

Gratitude was expressed to UNICEF and the Ministry of Education for their continued support.

“None of this would be possible, without the invaluable support and partnership of UNICEF. Their commitment to the welfare of children worldwide is truly inspiring, and we are deeply honoured to work hand-in-hand with them, on this journey. We are grateful for the financial support and resources that our Ministries of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis have provided and will continue to provide, enabling us to embark on this endeavour,” expressed Director Browne.

The SKN Early Childhood UNICEF Autism Project, is a project that holds the promise of transforming lives, and bringing hope, to countless children and families. The project will follow a phased approach and will seek to achieve a set of specific objectives over the coming months and years.