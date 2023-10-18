Cookbook Blends Recipes with History of Opulent Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Cookbook is perfect for foodies, history buffs, pop culture enthusiasts and anyone with an appreciation for the epicurean pleasures associated with the Gilded Age. Becky Libourel Diamond is a food writer, librarian and research historian who specializes in reconstructing historical recipes.

Food writer and research historian Becky Libourel Diamond dishes up delicious recipes seasoned with side stories about the excesses of this fascinating era.

Culinary roles for women and minorities became more significant during this timeframe, and innovative technologies such as kitchen appliances and packaged food were game changers.” — Becky Libourel Diamond

YARDLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food writer Becky Libourel Diamond transports readers to a time of lavish banquet tables draped in snow-white linen and set with delicate china and sparkling crystal drinkware in her new book, The Gilded Age Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from America’s Golden Era.

In it, Diamond dishes up delicious recipes for timeless favorites like rich soups, juicy roasts and irresistible desserts updated for modern kitchens. Peppered with details and entertaining stories of celebrities from the era, such as the Vanderbilts and Astors, The Gilded Age Cookbook is perfect for foodies, history buffs, pop culture enthusiasts and anyone with an appreciation for the epicurean pleasures associated with the Gilded Age.

“Culinary roles for women and minorities became more significant during this timeframe, and innovative technologies such as kitchen appliances and packaged food were game changers,” Diamond said.

With a tasteful combination of easy-to-follow recipes, artistry and history, readers can expect to get a good sense of what the Gilded Age looked (and tasted) like through The Gilded Age Cookbook.

“A beautifully designed and photographed cookbook, filled with intriguing stories. The parties and events may have been excessive, but the classic recipes here look simple and doable to make,” said Dianne Jacob, author of Will Write for Food.

About the Author

Becky Libourel Diamond is a food writer, librarian and research historian who specializes in reconstructing historical recipes. She has collaborated with several chefs and food groups to recreate historic dinners, including Marc Vetri’s Osteria restaurant in Philadelphia, Chef Adam Diltz of Elwood Restaurant in Philadelphia, COOK (a demonstration kitchen in Philadelphia) and Edible History Supper Club in New York City.

She has been writing about food since 2008, sharing her passion for food and history with the world through her books: The Gilded Age Cookbook, The Thousand Dollar Dinner and Mrs. Goodfellow: The Story of America’s First Cooking School. She lives in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Connect with Diamond on Instagram (@BeckyLDiamond), Facebook (@BeckyLDiamond), Twitter (@BeckyLDiamond) and LinkedIn (@Becky-Libourel-Diamond). For more information about the author, visit her website at www.beckyldiamond.com.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Gilded-Age-Cookbook-Recipes-Americas/dp/1493069454/

The Gilded Age Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from America’s Golden Era

Publisher: Globe Pequot

Release Date: August 1, 2023

ISBN-10: 1493069454

ISBN-13: 978-1493069453

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com, Booksamillion.com and other online retailers



Watch a recent interview with Becky here: