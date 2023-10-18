Aerodyne Releases Its Inaugural Sustainability Commitment Report 2023

Malaysia (16 October 2023): Aerodyne Group (“Aerodyne”) is proud to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Commitment Report, a testament to its dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and high standards of governance. This report encapsulates Aerodyne’s shared sustainability mission to advance humanity through drone intelligence. This commitment report aligns to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards with a focus on the results of the company’s sustainable development for the first six months of 2023.

“Embracing sustainable practices is no longer an option for businesses; it is a strategic imperative to ensure growth and stability. By integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into our operations, we not only mitigate risks but also unlock opportunities for innovation and growth.” commented Kamarul A Muhamed, Founder and Group CEO, Aerodyne.

Drone technology in Aerodyne has been able to enhance safety, resource-efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and overall operational effectiveness. Through their operations, Aerodyne’s impacts to their clients include:

36% reduced carbon emission as compared to conventional method of asset inspection

80% reduced water consumption per hectarage of agricultural operations

70% pesticide reduction through precision agriculture

“We believe that we play a crucial role in facilitating world’s transition to net zero. Through Drone Technology, Data Technology, and Digital Transformation (DT3), we offer a path towards a more sustainable future by enabling our clients to manage their assets more efficiently, cost-effectively, and sustainably.” said Amir Zakwan Anuar, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, Aerodyne.

In addition to establishing its first ESG highlights and goals, CEO of Aerodyne Malaysia, Ts. Mudzakkir M Hatta has recently signed Sustainability Pledge of Commitment to support responsible governance and environmental practices with Cyberview towards a more sustainable Cyberjaya, where Aerodyne’s Global HQ is currently located.

Key highlights of Aerodyne Malaysia’s accomplishments in 2023:

32% energy generated by renewable energy at Aerodyne Campus

100% sustainable battery recycling from drone operations

0.55 mil of manhours with zero lost time injury

1:1 gender pay equality across the organisation

13 intellectual property filings completed in 2023

Ensuring a long-term commitment to its sustainability journey, Aerodyne has partnered with SIRIM for its carbon emission baseline accounting under Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Scope 1, 2 and selected categories in Scope 3. Launched in 1998, GHG Protocol is an effort between the World Resources Institute (WRI) and World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to establish global standards for the measurement and management of greenhouse gas emissions in organisations globally.

Aerodyne is dedicated to making a transition where its actions today reverberate positively for generations to come. This report stands as Aerodyne’s promise of integrity, accountability, continual innovation and forging partnerships with the right stakeholders to strengthen its sustainability efforts. In 2024, Aerodyne aims to publish an annual sustainability performance report for its stakeholders and the public, disclosing their progress, targets, and achievements on its ESG programme.

*Aerodyne’s case study conducted at one of Aerodyne’s operational sites.