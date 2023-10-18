Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,338 in the last 365 days.

SP Zubiri's statement on PBBM's decision to suspend implementation of the Maharlika Fund program

PHILIPPINES, October 18 - Press Release
October 18, 2023

SP ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON PBBM'S DECISION TO SUSPEND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MAHARLIKA FUND PROGRAM
18 October 2023

The decision of President Bongbong Marcos to suspend the Maharlika Fund implementation is a presidential prerogative that the Chief Executive chose to exercise early in its application.

Every policy has a pause button, or like a car, it is equipped with a brake or can be put in park. The President has the wheel. It is up to him whether to step on the gas or to slow down.

I think the President's act was to decelerate. And I see it as a very prudent move.

When so much money is at stake, it is better to proceed with an abundance of caution than to be reckless. During the debates on the Maharlika bill, we reminded the executive of the need for responsible stewardship, and, in fact, installed guardrails against fund placements that would result in losses.

Let us trust the President's wisdom in doing so, for I believe that he or his economic team had good and valid reasons to study the measure further.

You just read:

SP Zubiri's statement on PBBM's decision to suspend implementation of the Maharlika Fund program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more