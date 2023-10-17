DHEC Launches Domestic Violence Awareness Webpage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 18, 2023



COLUMBIA, S.C. — In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has created a new webpage to highlight critical hotlines, resources and community partners to assist people experiencing domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed each year in October to bring attention to this public health issue that negatively impacts so many Americans and to acknowledge and be a voice to those seeking help. Domestic violence can involve physical violence but also includes threats, harassment, belittling someone, pressuring someone about sex, controlling finances, and other tactics of verbal or emotional abuse to gain power and control.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 3 women and about 1 in 4 men in the United States report having experienced severe physical violence from a partner in their lifetime. In 2022, nearly 39,000 people experiencing domestic violence, including children, called a crisis line, sought shelter or received support services in South Carolina.

“Anyone, anywhere and anytime, can experience domestic violence,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health director. “DHEC wants to ensure that South Carolinians have access to tools and resources that can help keep them as well as their friends and family safe from domestic and dating violence.”

DHEC’s new Domestic Violence Awareness webpage is meant as a one-click resource center that features hotlines for people experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or the suspected abuse or neglect of children or vulnerable adults. It also includes information on dating and intimate partner violence and an up-to-date list of local domestic violence programs and shelters.

If you or someone you know needs help, there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

For more information and additional resources, visit DHEC’s Domestic Violence Awareness webpage.

###