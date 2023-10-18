Idaho Travel Council Announces October MeetingOct05

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces October Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (October 5, 2023) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (621 21st St., Lewiston, ID) on Monday, October 16, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (PT).

Agenda items include updates on the Visit Idaho tourism program and grants, lodging tax collections, Idaho legislation, resident sentiment study and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve Centennial. The council will also hear reports from agencies of record Madden Media and Red Sky and discuss the Idaho Travel Council Strategic Plan and any new business.

View the full ITC agenda here. The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

###