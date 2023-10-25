Virtual Reality Hackathon Aims to Solve Small Business Challenges in Washington, DC
During the week of October 30th, developers & entrepreneurs team up to create the next big idea in VR technology for small businesses in Washington, DC
We are bringing civic-minded technologists together with their small business community to solve key challenges using cutting edge XR technologies.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based CivStart and national non-profit Jobs for the Future are hosting an Innovation Challenge the week of October 30 to allow DC-based small business owners and community visionaries to partner with technology developers to discover the next big idea in virtual reality (VR) technology.
— Sarah Nicoll, Co-Founder, CivStart
The growth of virtual reality (VR) and the emerging technologies under the extended reality (XR) umbrella, are reshaping the future of learning and work all over the world including in DC. DC-based small business owners face unique challenges and XR solutions are powerful tools to help, and can be tailored to their needs, such as enhancing customer experiences by showcasing the services they provide in new and innovative ways, or improving employee training and skill development to increase business efficiencies. Join us as we demonstrate new possibilities for how this emerging technology can support small businesses and their workers in DC!
Sponsors include Meta, DC Tech and Venture Coalition and more.
WHAT: The culminating event to showcase solutions developed during a week-long hackathon-style competition to create new uses for XR technology to solve small business challenges. The Demo Day will be hosted by DC Tech Meetup and followed by a networking happy hour.
WHEN: November 1, 2023 | 6 - 7:30 pm
WHERE: MLK Jr. Memorial Library 901 G St NW Washington, DC 20001
SPOKESPEOPLE:
Jobs for the Future, a national education and workforce development organization: Taelyr Roberts, (469) 877-0711
CivStart, a DC-based government innovation and technology business acceleration organization: Sarah Nicoll, sarah@civstart.org, (585) 739-1574
DC Tech and Venture Coalition, DC Tech executives & founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders championing DC's tech and innovation sector: Kevin Morgan, comms@dctav.co
VISUALS: Crowd of attendees viewing rapid pitch-style presentations from community visionaries to showcase their proposed solutions about how virtual reality can support DC-based small business owners in addressing current challenges and becoming more effective and efficient.
About Jobs for the Future:
Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the U.S. education and workforce systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. www.jff.org
About CivStart:
CivStart is a nonprofit innovation hub with a mission to build an honest and inclusive ecosystem of solutions that help local government leaders better serve their communities. www.civstart.org
About DC Tech and Venture Coalition:
DC Tech and Ventures Coalition is a coalition focused on establishing a framework for better collaboration and elevating DC to its rightful position as one of America’s leading technology, innovation, and capital hubs.
www.dctav.co
Kria Sakakeeny
CivStart
+1 401-359-2219
ksakakeeny@jff.org