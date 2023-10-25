Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,570 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Reality Hackathon Aims to Solve Small Business Challenges in Washington, DC

close-up of a young man wearing a VR headset

XR Hackathon to Support your Local DC Businesses

During the week of October 30th, developers & entrepreneurs team up to create the next big idea in VR technology for small businesses in Washington, DC

We are bringing civic-minded technologists together with their small business community to solve key challenges using cutting edge XR technologies.”
— Sarah Nicoll, Co-Founder, CivStart
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based CivStart and national non-profit Jobs for the Future are hosting an Innovation Challenge the week of October 30 to allow DC-based small business owners and community visionaries to partner with technology developers to discover the next big idea in virtual reality (VR) technology.

The growth of virtual reality (VR) and the emerging technologies under the extended reality (XR) umbrella, are reshaping the future of learning and work all over the world including in DC. DC-based small business owners face unique challenges and XR solutions are powerful tools to help, and can be tailored to their needs, such as enhancing customer experiences by showcasing the services they provide in new and innovative ways, or improving employee training and skill development to increase business efficiencies. Join us as we demonstrate new possibilities for how this emerging technology can support small businesses and their workers in DC!

Sponsors include Meta, DC Tech and Venture Coalition and more.

WHAT: The culminating event to showcase solutions developed during a week-long hackathon-style competition to create new uses for XR technology to solve small business challenges. The Demo Day will be hosted by DC Tech Meetup and followed by a networking happy hour.

WHEN: November 1, 2023 | 6 - 7:30 pm

WHERE: MLK Jr. Memorial Library 901 G St NW Washington, DC 20001

SPOKESPEOPLE:
Jobs for the Future, a national education and workforce development organization: Taelyr Roberts, (469) 877-0711

CivStart, a DC-based government innovation and technology business acceleration organization: Sarah Nicoll, sarah@civstart.org, (585) 739-1574

DC Tech and Venture Coalition, DC Tech executives & founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders championing DC's tech and innovation sector: Kevin Morgan, comms@dctav.co

VISUALS: Crowd of attendees viewing rapid pitch-style presentations from community visionaries to showcase their proposed solutions about how virtual reality can support DC-based small business owners in addressing current challenges and becoming more effective and efficient.
###
About Jobs for the Future:
Jobs for the Future (JFF) drives transformation of the U.S. education and workforce systems to achieve equitable economic advancement for all. www.jff.org

About CivStart:
CivStart is a nonprofit innovation hub with a mission to build an honest and inclusive ecosystem of solutions that help local government leaders better serve their communities. www.civstart.org

About DC Tech and Venture Coalition:
DC Tech and Ventures Coalition is a coalition focused on establishing a framework for better collaboration and elevating DC to its rightful position as one of America’s leading technology, innovation, and capital hubs.
www.dctav.co

Kria Sakakeeny
CivStart
+1 401-359-2219
ksakakeeny@jff.org

You just read:

Virtual Reality Hackathon Aims to Solve Small Business Challenges in Washington, DC

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more