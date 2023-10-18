Georgia’s newest Centennial Farms honored at state national fair

PERRY (October 18, 2023) – Thirteen family farms were honored as Georgia’s newest Centennial Farms last week during the annual Georgia Centennial Farm Awards Ceremony in Perry on October 11, 2023.

Qualified farm owners and their historic properties from the 2023 application year were recognized during this ceremony at the Georgia National Fair. The event was hosted by the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia EMC, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, and Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

Centennial Farms hold a central role in the heritage of our state, having formed the economic, cultural, and family foundation for generations of Georgians. All farms earning this recognition have continuously operated for 100 years or more.

More than 620 farms have been recognized through the Georgia Centennial Farm Program since its inception in 1993.

Recognition is given to farm owners through one of three distinguished awards:

The Centennial Heritage Farm Award honors farms owned by members of the same family for a century or more, and that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Centennial Farm Award only requires the farm candidate be at least 100 years old and listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Centennial Family Farm Award recognizes farms owned by members of the same family for a century or more that are not listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Below are the 2023 Centennial Farm award recipients.

Boggy Branch Farm, Bulloch County

L & M Farms, Bulloch County

Teloga Springs Farm, Chatooga County

Stone Family Farm, Cook County

Ash Farms, Effingham County

The Threatte Farm at Bunton Place, Evans County

Price Family Farm, Franklin County

J.B. Gay & Son, Jenkins County

R. E. Roberts Farm, Jones County

Ganas Farm, Lanier County

White Family Barn Farm, Lumpkin County

Rolling D Farms, LLC, Murray County

Fulghum-Beusse Farms, Wilcox County

Anyone interested in nominating a farm for recognition should visit www.dca.ga.gov/georgia-historic-preservation-division/historic-resources... to download an application or contact outreach@dca.ga.gov. The postmark deadline for applications is May 1 of each year.