From Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan

AZERBAIJAN, October 18 - 18 October 2023, 16:24

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

I am honored to offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of your country.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved important accomplishments under your leadership in the socio-political, economic and social fields.

I would like to highlight the high level of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan cooperation in various areas. I am totally confident that our relations will continue to develop and strengthen for the sake of the peoples of the two countries.

Esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, I avail myself of this good opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness and success in your high state activity, and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The National Leader of the Turkmen people,

Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan

