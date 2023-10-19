Safe Castle Receives Alarm and Security License, Ushering in a New Era of Safety and Innovation

We are thrilled to have obtained our Alarm and Security License, which emphasizes our dedication to providing superior security solutions to our clients.” — Joshua Futrell

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Castle, a North Texas based leading technology company, proudly announces the acquisition of its official Alarm and Security License from the relevant regulatory authorities. This significant achievement marks a major milestone in the company's journey towards enhancing safety and security for businesses and individuals alike.

With the awarding of this license, Safe Castle is now poised to revolutionize the security industry by introducing cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled expertise. This license empowers the company to provide both comprehensive home security solutions & commercial security solutions, including state-of-the-art alarm systems, surveillance cameras, access control, intrusion detection, smart device access and best-in-class monitoring services, ensuring the utmost safety for businesses, homes, & communities.

"We are thrilled to have obtained our Alarm and Security License, which emphasizes our dedication to providing superior security solutions to our clients." notes Joshua Futrell, Founder of Safe Castle “This achievement not only validates our expertise but also opens new avenues for us to create safer environments for everyone. We are excited about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the security landscape."

Safe Castle is committed to delivering top-notch security solutions that combine advanced technology with a focus on customer satisfaction. By obtaining the Alarm and Security License, the company can now expand its offerings and cater to a broader range of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as residential customers.

About Safe Castle:

Safe Castle is a veteran owned and operated leading technology services provider. Specializing in a wide variety of services including structured cabling, fiber solutions, network optimization, home security solutions, commercial security solutions, smart automation, audio/video installation and more. They are dedicated to top-notch customer care, transparency, and efficiency in all aspects of work. Helping businesses and residences nationwide remain secure, efficient, and connected in today’s modern age. For more information, visit http://www.safecastle.io