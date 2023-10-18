EIB Global to support Moldova with technical assistance and advisory services

On 17 October, the specialised development finance arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) — EIB Global — signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Moldova on the sidelines of the Moldova Support Platform donor conference.

The EIB pledged to provide advisory services and technical assistance to foster investment projects in key sectors like transport, energy, environment, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Moldova will benefit from support of up to 15% of the EIB’s €100 million technical and advisory package, sourced from the EIB’s own funds. The package, which is part of the Bank’s EU for Ukraine Initiative, is designed to assist Ukraine and Moldova in navigating the challenges that have arisen from Russia’s war in Ukraine, while also providing vital support during their respective EU pre-accession periods.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Moldova, said: “I am confident that our present commitment for advisory services and technical assistance will enable us to develop truly impactful projects for the country, providing support that will not only help Moldova navigate through these challenging times but also expedite its path toward EU membership.”

