Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate General Karachi (October 18, 2023)

Location: Karachi

Event: A planned demonstration near the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi on Sunday, October 22 may cause traffic or other disruptions. The demonstration will start from Numaish chowrangi near the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam and end at the U.S. Consulate General building. Other demonstrations may materialize on short notice. U.S. government personnel movements will be restricted or altered. Do not travel to the U.S Consulate General in Karachi on Sunday, October 22.

Actions to Take:

Avoid the areas of large public gatherings and demonstrations.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan +(92)(51) 201-4000 |https://pk.usembassy.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi +(92)(21) 3527 5000

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore +(92) (42) 3603 4000

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar +(92) (91) 526 8800

State Department – Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444 ·

Pakistan Country Information · Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 18 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Emergency Services, Messages for U.S. Citizens