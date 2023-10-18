Security Alert – U.S. Embassy – Amman

Location: Jordan

Event: The U.S. Embassy is closely monitoring the security situation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

The U.S. Embassy in Amman is aware of calls for a demonstration at the U.S. Embassy today, October 18, beginning as early as noon. U.S. citizens should expect to see a heavy police presence around the Embassy and potential disruptions to traffic. U.S. citizens are advised to avoid large crowds and protests or expeditiously move away from them, and to turn around and seek an alternate route around any road closings.

Regularly scheduled consular services (including passport passbacks) for today (Wednesday, October 18) are canceled after 12:00 p.m. Please monitor your email for information regarding rescheduling of consular services.

U.S. citizens in Israel seeking to depart or contact the U.S. Embassy in Israel, please click this link: http://www.cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake or call +1-833-890-9595 and +1-606-641-0131. From Israel, please call the local number (03-519-7426). Please see the most recent security alerts from the U.S. Embassy in Israel here.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan will continue to review the situation and provide additional information as needed.

Actions to Take:

Avoid large crowds and protests or expeditiously move away from them

Seek alternate routes around road closings

Be aware of your surroundings

Monitor local media

Remain vigilant for anything appearing out of the ordinary

Contact the Jordanian police by dialing 911 if you are in immediate danger

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy – Amman, Jordan

Al-Umawyeen 37, Amman, Jordan

Phone number (emergencies during business hours): +962 6 590-6000

Phone number (emergencies after business hours): +962 6 590-6500

Contact the U.S. Citizen Services Unit

Embassy website: https://jo.usembassy.gov/

https://jo.usembassy.gov/ State Department – Consular Affairs: 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Jordan Country Information

Enroll in the [Smart%20Traveler%20Enrollment%20Program%20(STEP)]Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

