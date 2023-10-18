Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project and border tours for candidates announced Jared Craig

Legacy PAC partner Stan Fitzgerald at Southern Border with General Flynn and congressional candidates Victor Avila , retired ICE agent , endorsed by Legacy PAC

Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates.

Every congressional candidate needs to visit the border to see it first hand , legacy PAC will help get them there. ” — Jared Craig President Legacy PAC

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, USA , October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Legacy PAC Legacy PAC will be launching a series of border tours taking America First candidates to the border and showing them first hand the crisis caused by our country’s open borders. "The PAC will help prepare our nations future leaders to understand, and work on, correcting this national security risk" said Jared Craig Legacy PAC president.Legacy PAC President Jared Craig will be leading the first border tour on November 2nd , 2023 personally escorting congressional candidates Sandy Smith (NC1) , Carl Boyanton (MS4) and Joe Earley (WV2) with a film crew to border crossing area’s and to meet with local experts. Congressional candidate Victor Avila (TX23) , himself a retired ICE agent and expert on border security , will take over on November 3rd , 2023 to lead the tour where Congressional Candidate Michael Corbin (GA7) will also be joining. Avila and Smith are Legacy PAC endorsed candidates. https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/659204794/victor-avila-tx23-to-lead-tours-of-the-southern-border-at-eagle-pass-texas-with-vfaf-veterans-for-trump/ Recently Legacy PAC founding partner Stan Fitzgerald produced a documentary film ” The Fall of Deceit” directed by Frank Panico. The film features General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples.Legacy PAC plans to work with Frank X Panico to produce another film for educating the public and congressional candidates on the need to secure our border leading up to the 2024 election. Panico’s work can be viewed at https://xsintheskyfilms.com Those interested in touring the border can contact Jared Craig at jared@legacypac.org

THE FALL OF DECEIT Trailer by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald with General Flynn , Laura Loomer