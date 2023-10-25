AVOW is the Gold Agency for Transsion Mobile Internet and Ad Platform Eagllwin: Nominated as Debut Partner in Indonesia
Our partnership with Transsion Mobile Internet is a testament to AVOW's commitment to innovation and growth in the mobile advertising realm.”SAN FRANCISICO, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVOW, the award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising, has recently added another milestone by partnering with Transsion Mobile Internet. Commended as Transsion Mobile Internet’s ‘Gold Partner’, AVOW will spearhead all media sales activities for its exclusive advertising platform Eagllwin across multiple markets - taking sole charge in Indonesia as an agency partner. In this collaboration, AVOW will function as a primary touchpoint for performance campaign management, overseeing media inventory procurement, campaign initiation, performance analytics and optimization.
Via this collaboration, brands and app developers can now access Transsion Mobile Internet’s expanding global presence and innovative advertising inventory, giving them the chance to tap into wider audience bases.
AVOW’s CEO and cofounder Robert Wildner is excited by the collaboration’s potential to transform the market. "Our partnership with Transsion Mobile Internet is a testament to AVOW's commitment to innovation and growth in the mobile advertising realm,” he enthuses. “The trust and mutual vision shared between Transsion Mobile Internet and AVOW will undoubtedly present mobile marketers with unparalleled opportunities in SEA and beyond."
AVOW’s partnership with Transsion Mobile Internet also aligns with its recent unveiling of AVOW Intelligence. A revolutionary tool for mobile OEM advertising that offers a smart and holistic view of media inventory across premium mobile OEMs in one platform, AVOW Intelligence gives clients a competitive advantage when running user acquisition campaigns on OEM owned app stores, their launcher and native app inventory.
"Collaborating with AVOW has been transformative for us,” remarks Transsion Mobile Internet, while discussing this groundbreaking new partnership. “AVOW’s innovative tactics, standout client portfolio, and extensive global reach — especially via local experts in our pivotal markets — set them apart. Their flawless communication has streamlined our partnership, and their prowess made naming AVOW our Gold Partner a clear choice. It's rewarding to work with such a globally proficient team."
Working with renowned brands such as AmazonPrime Video, AirAsia, Exness, Didi Group, Unico Studio, Lotto24, KUMU, BYJUS, OctaFX, JOOM, Kredivo, and Navi, the company helps marketers to easily access and buy advertising across multiple mobile OEM owned app stores, their launcher and native app inventory, empowering them to unlock new markets and ensure a higher return on ad spend.
About AVOW
AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 100 advertisers on their roster. Through its partnerships with premium mobile OEMs, and alongside its recent proprietary tech, AVOW Intelligence, the company provides access to over 1.5 billion daily active users, and offers clients over 10-million monthly downloads.
