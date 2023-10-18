Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,508 in the last 365 days.

LATRO PARTICIPATES IN UZBEKISTAN’S ICT WEEK

Understand. Innovate. Solve.

LATRO Marks One Year of Investment and Delivery of Advanced Data Analytics to the ICT Sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions for the telecommunications industry, announces its participation in ICT Week. ICT Week is the largest regional event dedicated to the information and communication technologies industry and hosted in Tashkent by the Ministry of Development of Information and Communication Technologies (MCIT) of Uzbekistan.

At the previous year’s event, LATRO signed an agreement with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan ("RTMC”), and MCIT to invest in the development of an AI data analytics platform enabling the Ministry to secure the country’s telecommunication infrastructure, assure quality of service, and enhance network security. Over the last year, LATRO established a local venture in the country and launched the platform.

“We are proud of our contribution to the ICT sector in Uzbekistan and looking forward to participating in another ICT Week event. The event will mark one year during which we delivered on our investment and launched services on the platform. But this is just the beginning, and we expect to see further developments and positive impacts to the ICT sector in Uzbekistan and the region in the years ahead,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

Mr. Reinhart will be in attendance at ICT Week along with the Managing Director of LATRO’s local venture, Global Telecommunications Centre (GTC), Mr. Lilian Chisalita. Mr. Reinhart and Mr. Chisalita will be participating in strategic meetings with leaders in the ICT sector during the week.

About LATRO

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO’s data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.

Shannon Singh
LATRO Group, Inc.
shannons@latro.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

LATRO PARTICIPATES IN UZBEKISTAN’S ICT WEEK

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more